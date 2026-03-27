Maxxine Dupri Wants To Face AJ Lee And Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 42

Maxxine Dupri has revealed her dream scenario for WrestleMania 42, sharing how she would book herself into a high-profile championship match alongside two of WWE’s biggest names.

Speaking on The Collection with Brad Gilmore, Dupri said she would turn a potential singles bout into a triple threat for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship:

“If I could write it right now, I would turn that Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch into a triple threat.”

Dupri made it clear that sharing the ring with AJ Lee would be especially meaningful to her:

“That would be my dream—to share the ring with AJ Lee would be unbelievable. She’s been such a wonderful mentor to me since returning to our locker room. It’s been so special.”

She also hinted at some unfinished business with Lynch, adding a more aggressive edge to her dream scenario:

“And, you know, I’ve got a few hits I’d like to lay on Becky. I’ve got some pent-up aggression that I would like to unleash.”