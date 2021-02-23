Melina Reveals Why She Didn’t Make A WWE Comeback

This past fall, there were reports that Melina would be making a comeback in WWE but she denied those reports.

While speaking to WrestleTalk.com, Melina explained the situation:

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it.

“I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

“Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee.”

On Wade Keller of PWTorch.com’s podcast in December, former wrestling manager and reality television star Jonny Fairplay made a claim what happened with Melina:

“I hung out with Robbe E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)