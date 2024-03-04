Mercedes Mone Continues To Tease “Big Business” Ahead Of Expected AEW Debut

Mercedes Mone’s upcoming AEW debut is still creating a buzz.

The former WWE star attended the Crunchyroll Awards this weekend, where she met Megan Thee Stallion. She then traveled to Japan.

It is believed that she will make her AEW debut on the March 13th episode of Dynamite: Big Business from Boston. The impression is that Mercedes has been signed with AEW for several weeks, but this has not been confirmed.

She had previously discussed returning to WWE, but negotiations fell through due to financial differences. Mone broke her ankle last summer, forcing her to miss months of action.

Mone, as seen below, posted on her Instagram Story that she “handled all of her Big Business in Japan.”

You can check out her story below: