Mercedes Moné Names Which Indie Star She Would Love To See In AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné discussed various topics with TV Insider, including which top indie star she would love to see join the company.

Moné said, “From Rev Pro, I’m obsessed and love Kanji.”

She continued, “I think she is so talented and brings something to the ring I haven’t really seen women do. She definitely reminds me of a female Zack Sabre Jr. in that she is so technical. She has such a drive and passion for this.”

Moné added, “If I could choose someone to sign here, she would be my number one pick.”