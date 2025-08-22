Mercedes Moné Reacts To Naomi’s Pregnancy News

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné talked with The Takedown about various topics, including her reaction to the news that her close friend, WWE star Naomi, is expecting a baby.

Moné said, “Yeah, I’m an auntie. I’m excited. I was so excited for the news, and she told me you’re going to be an auntie, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot wait to see a little baby Trinity.’ And I really hope it’s a girl. But I just honestly hope it’s so healthy, and she has a healthy pregnancy.”

On their friendship:

“She is my sister for life. I am so proud of her and everything that she has accomplished, and it’s just so perfect to see how far she’s come and just to experience this next chapter in her life and her career. I’m along for the ride as a fan, for her. I mean, cheering her on all the way from AEW. So, it’s amazing.”