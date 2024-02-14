Mercedes Moné Set To Present The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Show

A press release was recently issued, where it was announced that former WWE star Mercedes Varnado (Mercedes Moné) will be a presenter at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Show set to take place on Saturday, March 2nd.

You can check out the full press release below:

CRUNCHYROLL REVEALS MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, MORE CELEBRITY PRESENTERS AND OFFICIAL THEME SONG FOR CRUNCHYROLL ANIME AWARDS 2024

With Over 34 Million Votes Cast, the Anime Awards Names New Celebrity Presenters including NFL’s Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence, Actress Chiaki Kuriyama, Indian Film Actor Rashmika Mandanna, Alongside Musical Performers Hiroyuki SAWANO, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, YOASOBI and More

Culver City, Calif., February 13, 2024 – Anime fans have made their voices heard! With more than 34 million votes cast from the anime community around the world (nearly doubling from 18 million last year), the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards has revealed today a star-studded slate of musical performances including YOASOBI and Shing02 who will perform beloved tracks from fan-favorite anime, alongside additional celebrity presenters including wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado, American football star DeMarcus Lawrence, and actress, singer, and model Chiaki Kuriyama.

Unique to this year’s celebration is a first-of-its-kind Crunchyroll Anime Awards Theme, specially created by composer and music producer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and composer, arranger, and lyricist KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will perform the song live at the ceremony in full for the first time. The iconic show opening will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after the conclusion of the Anime Awards.

The full music performance lineup and newly-added live ceremony and pre-show presenters are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Musical Performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO – Composer, Arranger, Lyricist, and Musical Producer

Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 – Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ

YOASOBI – Japanese pop duo

Live Ceremony and Pre-Show Presenters:

Chiaki Kuriyama – Actress, Singer, and Model

DeMarcus Lawrence – NFL Football Player from the Dallas Cowboys

Emiru – Professional Streamer, Variety Player, Cosplayer, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs

Joaquim Dos Santos – Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Labrinth – GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist

Liza Soberano – Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Mercedes Varnado – WWE World Champion, Actress, Entrepreneur

Nava Rose – Fashion Creator

Phil Lord & Chris Miller – Academy Award winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Porter Robinson – GRAMMY-Nominated Musician

Rashmika Mandanna – Indian Film Actor

So Takei – Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion

Vinnie Hacker – Model, Pro-Gamer, Actor, and Digital Creator

Music at the 2024 Anime Awards will be a celebration of key moments in anime history. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will perform the show’s opening song “battlecry,” exclusively for livestream viewers. The Anime Awards will also commemorate important anime anniversaries through the presentation of a unique musical performance that brings together iconic songs from series celebrating milestones, performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format. Japanese pop duo YOASOBI will also perform ahead of their set at Coachella. For fans looking to hype themselves up in advance, select music videos and concert performance videos from Hiroyuki SAWANO and YOASOBI are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. Fans can watch the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6PM JST. To relive the action, fans can tune in for reruns starting March 16th on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.