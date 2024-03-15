Mercedes Mone’s Recent Comments About WWE Rubbed Many People The Wrong Way

Mercedes Mone has made headlines for a variety of reasons over the last week, including her first comments in months on the Kick Rocks podcast and her AEW debut.

On the podcast, Mone discussed her return from a career-threatening ankle injury that required surgery, as well as her belief that she will return to WWE one day, which was surprising given that it came out days before her return.

This irritated some people. She also explained her decision to leave WWE due to a creative disagreement with Vince McMahon.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone’s comments did “rub a lot of people the wrong way.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mone negotiated with both sides, and while WWE did not give her the money she desired, AEW did.