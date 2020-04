Mexican independent wrestler Black Demon recently passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. According to Superluchas, Roberto Múñoz Carrillo, who worked under the Black Demon gimmick, died of COVID-19. He was just 39 years old.

Black Demon debuted in 2009 and was billed from Mexicali. He worked for multiple independent companies and won PPR’s Pendragón Rojo Cup in February.