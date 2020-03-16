Mia Yim Addresses Her Spot, Sheamus Talks About Part-Time WWE Champions

– Mia Yim responded a fan’s comment that she’s “throwing away” her career by being part of the WWE NXT brand:

Wasting my career? I disagree. Im living my dream with my dream job, on tv regularly, get to be me, and I get workouts/promo classes/individual training, etc etc. I loved my time at impact with the people there but I’m surely not ”wasting my career” living my dream. https://t.co/27935sVhuY — The HBIC (@MiaYim) March 16, 2020

– During a recent media appearance in Ireland, Sheamus gave his thoughts on part-time champions in WWE:

“I’m always skeptical about champions who just pop up once in a blue moon, like once every six months, or once every year. I think it’s important to have your champion on every week, that’s how I grew up watching WWE that’s how I see it.”