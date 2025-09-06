Michael Cole And Corey Graves Officially Named SmackDown Commentary Team

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a significant change to WWE’s broadcast teams was made official. Lead announcer Michael Cole revealed on-air that he and Corey Graves will now serve as the permanent commentary team for SmackDown “for the next couple of months.”

No explanation for the change was provided during the broadcast.

The move marks a major shakeup for both of WWE’s flagship shows. Michael Cole, who has been the lead voice of Monday Night Raw for most of the past two decades, is once again returning to the blue brand’s announce desk.

For Corey Graves, the announcement raises questions about whether he will continue calling both Raw and SmackDown, or if he will be exclusive to Friday nights for the time being.

For the past several weeks, Graves had been working alongside Cole on Raw, filling in for Pat McAfee, who has stepped away due to his duties with ESPN’s College GameDay. Graves’ work on the red brand received strong reviews from fans, with many praising his chemistry with Cole.

The decision also leaves the roles of two commentators uncertain. Wade Barrett, who had been serving as the lead analyst on SmackDown alongside Graves, was not referenced during the on-air announcement. His future role, if any, has yet to be clarified. Likewise, with Cole moving to SmackDown and Graves officially positioned on the blue brand, it remains unknown who will comprise the commentary team for Raw moving forward.

This adjustment comes at a time when WWE is looking to stack SmackDown with star power, with John Cena’s retirement tour, CM Punk’s hometown return, and more.

