Ticket, Pre-Sale Details For WWE’s Final NXT PLE Of 2025

WWE issued the following:

SAN ANTONIO TO HOST DEADLINE® ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, October 29 at 10am CT

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, October 28 at 10am CT

October 27, 2025 – WWE® today announced that Deadline will take place Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from San Antonio since Royal Rumble® in 2023.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 29, at 10am CT via https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, October 28, at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT.

Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe, and more.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.