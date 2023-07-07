Michael Cole Believes Roman Reigns And The Bloodline Deserve An Emmy Or An Espy

This week, veteran WWE play-by-play announcer Michael Cole made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Cole stated that he wants Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to win an Emmy for their Money in the Bank match.

“When you have a story like The Bloodline, which for three years, and I said this on a number of occasions, should be nominated for an Emmy Award. Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated. You could make an argument that we could win an ESPY or we could win an Emmy Award because what our guys do is so unique to our world. Not only are they tremendous athletes, and in my estimation, the best athletes on the planet because they can do things that so many others can’t, but on top of that, they’re actors. You have to be an actor. If you watched what Roman Reigns and company did in that tag match in London, it was cinema. It really was. These guys are tremendous athletes who put their bodies on the line every week, but they’re putting together an unbelievable story.”

Cole also commented on the growth of WWE:

“We have a very loyal fan base of people, two and a half million, 3 million people every Friday night, 2 million people every Monday night, millions and millions watching our premium live events on Peacock, but at the end of the day, over the past number of years, the company is really starting to take off now and starting to be recognized as the global leader in entertainment that it is and I mean, there’s so many people that have come on board over the past decade that have helped us get there. It feels really cool to finally see us, especially with what went on with the sale and the possible sale now if it goes through with Endeavor. Obviously, our TV rights are coming up. It’s just really cool to see all kinds of different companies being involved and wanting to get involved in our product.”

You can check out a clip from the show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)