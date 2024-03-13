Michelle McCool Comments On Getting Death Threats For Being With The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker interviewed his wife, Michelle McCool, on the Six Feet Under YouTube channel. McCool spoke on a number of topics including getting death threats for being with The Undertaker:

“Not only did his fans legitimately hate me because they think they’re married to him or something. Sometimes, it’s like death threats. In that regard I got it, and then of course anything I did or said, not any type of work I put in, was because I was dating The Undertaker. Even from co-workers and it was just like, gosh, it wore on me a lot.”

Getting in trouble for a match she had with Victoria:

“We did a DDT on the barrier and that back then was way too crazy for the girls. We got in trouble for doing that. Victoria and I had to redo the match because we were told our punches looked better than the guys and at the time, one of the top guys was standing there, Jericho, and he said ‘If their punches look better than the guys, that’s the guy’s problem.’ We thought they were ribbing us. We literally had to go change our clothes, get back into our gear, go out, and redo the match. That’s when the rule was made, no punching and kicking.”

