Mick Foley Explains Why Nancy Benoit Deserves To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Should Nancy Benoit be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame?

Mick Foley thinks so.

On the latest installment of his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, the WWE Hall Of Fame legend spoke about the legacy left behind by Nancy Benoit, as well as whether or not she deserves a spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the pro wrestling business and whether or not it warrants a rightful, legitimate induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame: “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The holy grail is the WWE Hall of Fame. I think eventually it’s going to happen, I don’t know if it’s going to happen in the next few years though.”

On Joanie “Chyna” Laurer getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2019 and why a potential Nancy Benoit induction might have to be spaced out a bit because of it: “I think you want to give those a few years you know? It’s tough when you induct someone posthumously and the deaths are not by natural causes. I think you gotta space them out a little bit.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Foley Is Pod” podcast where Mick Foley talks more on this topic, as well as many other current pro wrestling-related subjects:



