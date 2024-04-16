Mick Foley Issues Positive Update On His Health After Suffering A Recent Concussion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mick Foley considered doing one more death match to motivate himself to get back in shape, but decided against it due to his health.

Foley announced last week that he will not participate in the match due to a concussion, which he was unaware he had at the time.

Foley has now shared an update on YouTube.

“Hello everyone this is Mick Foley with a concussion update. You might be able to tell by the tone of my voice it’s good news. Really good news even going into this weekend when I resumed my work schedule I was a little out of it but over the next three days wow really felt the fog lifting it’s kind of like coming to the surface after you’ve been swimming underwater.

I last had one of these minor concussions six years ago after riding a roller coaster they shipped me from side to side and now following this episode, I decided that I am no longer going to be taking on the deadly duo of father time and mother nature because they commenced a kicking my butt and it’s not a rematch I’m looking to have so I’m really happy that in a weird way that I had this little wake up call. I really appreciate all the well wishes. People sent me. People concerned about me. I’m doing really good. Always appreciate your support. In case you’re wondering about this shirt. It is a custom shirt featuring my dog. Bernie that’s a nickname for Randall the dog named after Randy Orton. Just thought you’d like to know a little something to make your day nice.”

You can check out the complete video below: