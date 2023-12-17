Mick Foley Makes Surprise Appearance As Santa Claus At ICW Event

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently received a lot of attention when he appeared at an ICW show.

Despite his reputation as the Hardcore Legend as a result of countless death matches as Cactus Jack in Japan, WCW, and ECW, Foley is best remembered as Mankind and Dude Love, two characters he portrayed in WWE.

Foley’s most recent WWE TV appearance was in 2019. He also appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock in 2021.

In 2022, Foley and Conrad Thompson launched “Foley is Pod,” a weekly podcast in which he reflects on his wrestling career.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an unexpected appearance at Saturday’s ICW No Holds Barred event, where he attacked another wrestler in Santa Claus attire.

Foley landed a double-arm DDT on John Wayne Murdoch, followed by a barbed wire back. Tara Zep triumphed in the match.

You can check out a clip of his appearance below: