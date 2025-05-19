Mick Foley On Which Of His Three Personas Was The Toughest To Portray

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including which of his three personas—Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—was the toughest for him to portray.

Foley said, “Well, Dude Love was the easiest because it’s just me being a little nerdier than I am in real life. Mankind was the toughest because it was a really dark character. In 1996, it was really dark, and it was tough for me to go to a dark place. I mean, literally, I would go to the boiler room to try to get into the character of Mankind.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

