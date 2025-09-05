Mick Foley Provides Positive Health Update At Age 60

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared some encouraging news about his health and mobility. The 60-year-old legend revealed in a new interview that, thanks to hip and knee replacement surgeries combined with major weight loss, he is moving better now than he did fifteen years ago.

Speaking with the Kayfabe Friends Wrestling Podcast at the 2025 Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion, where he was honored with the prestigious “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award, Foley reflected on his current condition.

“Not too bad all things considered,” Foley said. “I don’t have to wonder when I wake up what I did for a living. You know, I’m sore. But I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be. And I’m actually, thanks to the hip and knee replacement, then, you know, I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on, but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago…..I actually once in a while pass people in the airport when I’m walking. So I’m doing better than I thought I’d be doing.”

Foley had originally been planning a final deathmatch to celebrate his 60th birthday but was forced to scrap those plans after sustaining a concussion during light training. He later suffered another concussion in April in a scary car accident, though he thankfully escaped with minimal injuries.

While the decision to cancel his last in-ring match was difficult, Foley has emphasized that his health and well-being remain the priority.