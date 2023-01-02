Mick Foley Recalls Top WWE Superstar Not Wanting To Sell In Matches For WWE Hall Of Famer

Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his “Foley Is Pod” program.

“No [on if he had an issue selling for a woman],” Foley said when asked if he had any issues himself with it. “And I was the first one. And I don’t want to denigrate someone who is not on the crew who made a couple of bad decisions.”

Foley continued, “He ultimately left because he wouldn’t put over Kurrgan; I’m talking about Ahmed Johnson. But Ahmed Johnson wasn’t going to sell for her.”

