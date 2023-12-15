Mick Foley Believes CM Punk Is Bigger Than Ever, Recalls Conversation He Had With Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including having a conversation with CM Punk after he left WWE and how Punk is bigger now than ever.

Foley said, “I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble [in 2014]. He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’ He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)