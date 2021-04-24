Mickie James Issues Response To Stephanie McMahon’s Apology

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was reportedly fired after recently released star Mickie James shared a photo of her belongings from the company that were sent to her in a trash bag.

Stephanie McMahon issued an apology to Mickie and Mickie responded:

Thank you Stephanie. I appreciate that as I am equally embarrassed. I know this wasn’t a malicious act. However it did feel very symbolic to how I was presented in the last 3 years. https://t.co/ih99BtNYTD — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 23, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also responded to Stephanie’s apology to Mickie: