Mickie James Issues Response To Stephanie McMahon’s Apology

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was reportedly fired after recently released star Mickie James shared a photo of her belongings from the company that were sent to her in a trash bag.

Stephanie McMahon issued an apology to Mickie and Mickie responded:

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also responded to Stephanie’s apology to Mickie:

