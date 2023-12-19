Mickie James Open To Tagging With WWE NXT Star Fallon Henley

Mickie James recently appeared on Gabby AF to talk about a number of topics including how there have been comparisons between her and WWE NXT star Fallon Henley as they are both country girls.

James said, “She did say the drinks are on her, and I do love a drink. I’ve been watching Fallon for a while because obviously there’s been some comparisons there, and there’s clearly some similarities there. I thought, ‘Oh, this is so cool.’ I didn’t think it was an homage to me or anything like that. There’s clearly more country girls in the world than just me. I just thought it was so special and it was unique, and I thought it was cool that she asked me to do that. She said ‘go for the titles,’ and I just need her to know, I only come to win. I don’t come to lose. So I’m down. I’m her huckleberry. But we’re gonna win.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)