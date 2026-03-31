Mickie James Set For WWE World Appearance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James announced on her Twitter (X) account that she will be attending the WWE World fan experience on Friday, April 17th, ahead of WrestleMania 42, which will be a two-night event.

James will be part of an impressive lineup that includes Brandi Rhodes, Danhausen, LA Knight, The Original El Grande Americano, Austin Theory, Steve Austin, Adam Pearce, AJ Styles, AJ Lee, Asuka, Bayley, The Bella Twins, CM Punk, and many others.

The WWE World event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall from Thursday, April 16th to Monday, April 20th. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.