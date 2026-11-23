One of professional wrestling’s most influential territories is set to make a comeback, with Mid-South Wrestling officially scheduled to relaunch in February 2027.

Razor Pro Wrestling and PRODUCE Wrestling announced on Monday that they are bringing back the historic promotion, which became a major force in the wrestling industry under WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts during the 1980s.

The announcement comes less than a week after Watts passed away at the age of 87, adding significance to the revival of the territory he helped establish as one of the most respected promotions of its era.

The first event under the revived Mid-South Wrestling banner is scheduled for February 21, 2027, at Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Additional events are being planned across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas, bringing the promotion back to several states associated with its original territory.

Ben Brecheen of Razor Pro Wrestling and Adam Abdalla of PRODUCE Wrestling, who also founded Orange Crush, will oversee the project.

The inaugural event already features a notable lineup of talent from across the professional wrestling industry, including AEW stars Adam Priest and Bryan Keith, former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, and actor-turned-wrestler Paul Walter Hauser.

Hauser recently announced his departure from Major League Wrestling (MLW), making his involvement in the Mid-South revival another development in his wrestling career.

Other performers advertised for the February event include Effy, Marko Stunt, Gringo Loco, Cappuccino Jones, Kody Lane, Tracy Williams, and Charli Evans. Additional talent announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Brecheen discussed the approach behind the project, emphasizing the importance of showcasing regional talent alongside established performers from around the country.

“With Razor Pro, we wanted to do something different. We set out to showcase the best from the region and put them in the ring with some of the best talent from around the country,” Brecheen said.

The original Mid-South Wrestling became one of the most successful and influential territorial promotions in the United States during the 1980s. Under Watts’ leadership, the company developed a reputation for its physical wrestling style, compelling rivalries, and emphasis on believable storytelling.

The territory featured numerous legendary performers, including Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase, and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, while helping establish the careers of several wrestlers who would later achieve national prominence.

Watts eventually rebranded the promotion as the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) as part of an effort to expand beyond its traditional regional markets and compete on a larger stage.

However, the company was ultimately sold to Jim Crockett Promotions in 1987, bringing an end to its run as an independent promotion.

The newly announced revival also follows PRODUCE Wrestling’s recent confirmation that it would enter a hiatus following its November events, with plans to resume operations in 2027.

Tickets for Mid-South Wrestling’s February 21 relaunch event are already available through Stubs.net.

Doors at Ozark Music Hall are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Central Time, with the event beginning at 2 p.m.

The relaunch will mark a new chapter for the Mid-South Wrestling name, nearly four decades after the original promotion ceased operations.