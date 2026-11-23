An update has emerged regarding former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger, following the serious eye injury that required emergency surgery earlier this year.

In September 2026, it was reported that Hager suffered a significant eye injury after being struck by a slap, resulting in blood and fluid leaking from his eye. The injury reportedly required emergency surgery and raised concerns about his long-term vision.

Recent speculation suggested that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion may have permanently lost his vision in the affected eye. However, a new statement from Slap News, citing Hager’s fiancée Patricia Blackburn, has pushed back against those claims.

According to the update, reports suggesting that Hager has suffered permanent vision loss are currently unsubstantiated, with the full extent of his recovery still unknown. “Slap News has confirmed with Jake Hager’s fiancé Patricia Blackburn that reports circulating regarding permanent loss of Jake’s vision are meritless and speculative at this point. We continue to keep Jake and his family in our thoughts and prayers and will provide updates as they become available at the request of his team. As we previously reported, Jake has regained some vision as the blood in his eye has begun to clear. His road to recovery is long, and there is no confirmation yet on how much of his vision he should expect to regain. At this point, it is premature to say how much of his vision will ultimately be restored.”

The statement provides an encouraging development, confirming that Hager has regained some vision as the blood in his injured eye has started to clear. However, it also emphasizes that his recovery remains ongoing and that medical professionals have not yet determined how much of his eyesight may ultimately return.

The update makes clear that any definitive claims about permanent blindness or a complete recovery would be premature at this stage.

Hager, who enjoyed a lengthy career in WWE before joining AEW, is also a former collegiate amateur wrestling standout and has competed in mixed martial arts.

For now, the focus remains on his recovery, with further updates expected to be provided through his representatives when additional information becomes available.