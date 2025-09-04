Mike Bailey Explains Why It’s A Great Time To Be A Wrestling Fan

AEW star “Speedball” Mike Bailey appeared on BTA Philly to discuss various topics, including why it is an excellent time to be a wrestling fan.

Bailey said, “Well, now is the best time in history to be a pro wrestling fan. I mean, pro wrestling this is my controversial thing, but pro wrestling now is better than pro wrestling’s ever been.”

He continued, “In terms of just how the sport has grown, and what’s really making it happen is promotions working together, and the fact that there’s a global network of wrestling promotions cooperating, and I mean, like, if you look at, for example, the relationship between AEW and New Japan and CMLL that’s going right now, not only is it good for pro wrestling, but it’s… culturally, it’s great.”

On exploring different cultures through wrestling:

“It’s a great way to explore different cultures and see the rest of the world through professional wrestling. That’s really something… Like, when you talk about wrestling historically being kind of… Not kind of, but weirdly racist… right? That the people from outside America are the bad guys and the American guys are the good guys, right? That’s not how it is at all anymore.”

Bailey added, “Now cultures are celebrated all across pro wrestling and I think that’s a huge reason to want your kids to get into professional wrestling.”

