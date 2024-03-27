Mike Rotunda On Why Bray Wyatt Will Not Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

Bill Apter interviewed Mike Rotudna for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. His son, Bray Wyatt, was rumored to be among the legends inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, as Dave Meltzer reported last week, his induction has been postponed until a later date.

Rotunda explained why his son is not being inducted this year. He went on to say, “With Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be in at some point.”

Rotunda continued, “I think WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us. We got a call from WWE and [they] said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were gonna tell us what was gonna happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are gonna get inducted. You and Barry were a part of the first [WrestleMania] show. It’s very flattering obviously and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it.”

During his induction ceremony with Barry Windman, he stated, “Obviously, it’s a great honor because you’re getting rewarded for what you spent 40 years doing.”

WWE’s documentary “Bray Wyatt: Immortal” will premiere on Peacock this Monday, April 1st.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)