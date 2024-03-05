Mike Santana Leaves AEW

Mike Santana has left AEW.

Santana was removed from the AEW roster this afternoon, confirming his departure from the company. Santana made his AEW Dynamite debut alongside Ortiz, his tag team partner. However, both men had a falling out, and the team split up onscreen.

Sanatana was out for over a year after being injured in the Blood and Guts match on 6/29/22, but he returned to action at the Stadium Stampede match at ALL IN: London. Since then, he has not done much with AEW. He wrestled on an episode of Rampage in September and appeared in a few vignettes, but there were rumors about his dissatisfaction with how he was portrayed.

On his podcast, Konnan stated that Santana believed he should have been higher on the card. Santana is now a free agent, having left AEW. There is no word yet on whether TNA or WWE are interested, but one would expect him to appear somewhere soon.