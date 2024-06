TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana recently spoke with WhatCulture on a number of topics including how he did have some talks with WWE before he ultimately signed with the company.

Santana said, “It was mainly [a feeling out].” “There were conversations. It was nothing concrete, just seeing where both of our heads were at and seeing how things go. Every conversation that I had was great.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)