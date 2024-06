WWE announced during Monday night’s episode of RAW that MITB qualifying matches will begin on next week’s episode.

As of this writing, no competitors have been announced for the matches, though Sheamus, Jey Uso, and Ludwig Kaiser have all said they plan to earn their way into the match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.