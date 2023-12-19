MJF Denies Reports That He Has Signed New Contract With AEW

The Bidding War of 2024 could still be on.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman denied reports that he has quietly re-signed with All Elite Wrestling. The AEW World Champion appeared on the SI Media Podcast and spoke about how he has not yet signed a new deal to remain with AEW.

“I’ve never lied,” MJF began. “January 1, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something got leaked out about Cody having secretly re-signed, and then he showed up. Somebody got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan, you know, actually fine, everything. You know?”

MJF continued, “I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it’s time to assess the situation from a professional setting.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Haus Of Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.