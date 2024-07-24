MJF Calls CM Punk A Mentor To Him Through Hate

Following their feud in AEW, MJF and CM Punk continue to speak highly of each other.

It all started in late 2021, just months after Punk joined AEW. They began as opponents in a trios bout in December before feuding with one another. MJF won the first Dynamite bout before Punk defeated him at Revolution.

While speaking with Casual Conversations, MJF discussed a variety of topics. Regarding CM Punk, MJF stated, “Yeah, I think I would use the word mentor through hate. I was mentored by probably two of the most intelligent guys in the business. One was through love, and one was through hate.”

He calls Jon Moxley the hardest-hitting wrestler he’s ever met, and he calls The Young Bucks “game changers” and FTR “the best tag team in the world.”

MJF continued, “Kenny Omega was the best wrestler in the world, and then I beat him. I would love to do a rematch.” MJF was asked about Bryan Danielson and said, “Oh my God, genius, wrestling genius. Enough to beat me, though, but a wrestling genius.”

You can check out MJF’s appearance below: