MJF Comments On If He Would Consider Jumping To WWE

In an interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked about if he would consider making a move to WWE…

“I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby. Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple.”

“Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it.”