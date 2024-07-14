MJF Continues To Take Shots At Will Ospreay Ahead Of Their Match On AEW Dynamite

This coming Wednesday’s monumental 250th episode of AEW Dynamite will see MJF challenge International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay for his title. MJF has been taking several shots at his opponent ahead of their huge showdown, which continued a little while back when The Salt Of The Earth took to his official Twitter (X) account.

MJF said, “Oh Willy boy, I’ve been on this stairmaster for two hours. I’m locked the f**k in. What have you been doing, huh? Greeting that grandma of yours? Being a doting husband? Watching that little kid? Worrying about what the fans think about you? Apologizing on Twitter? You’re a joke. You’re a f***ng joke. Let me explain something to you. I ain’t got nothing but bills to pay. I got a GTS Porsche I gotta pay off. I got a multi-million dollar mansion I gotta pay off. I’m not gonna be paying that off with a little simple fan reaction. No no no no no. I’m gonna be paying that off with your head on a f***ing stick.”

“But I gotta be honest with you. I don’t have a problem with you personally. I really don’t. I don’t want there to be a misconception here. Matter of fact, I think you are bar none one of the…f**k that…you are the most gifted athlete this sport has ever seen. You’re a freak of nature. But you know what your problem is, Will? You know what you lack? A killer instinct. You hit that Tiger Driver ’91 on Bryan Danielson and you looked like you were about to cry yourself to sleep. ‘Oh, I hurt him.’ You were up against Swerve Strickland for the World championship, MY title, which should still be around my waist..and you hesitate. You hesitated to hit that Tiger Driver ’91. And what happened to you, bruv? You hestitate with me? You’re screwed. You’re screwed.”

“I know you would die for them. I know you would. You’re making all the same mistakes I did. But what happens when I kill for me? All that shit, all those tears, you think I cried over Daniel Garcia? Right now, he is laid up in bed in Buffalo. And his mother is crying over the fact that her son has lost all feeling and function in his arms. You know what that does to me? That don’t make me want to cry. That makes me want to smile. I saved him the same suffering fate that you are about to go through because Will, once I beat you this Wednesday, all those fans that you kill yourself for…all those fans that you think love you? You’re gonna realize they’re all just sluts with a wandering eye. They’re gonna move on to the next toy. They’re gonna realize that you are a malfunctioning toy and they’re gonna move on. Just like they moved on from me, Will. And you know what? Once you have that realization, once that lightbulb goes off, once you realize that you don’t have what it takes to take my spot. That is when, my friend, you can thank me later.”

You can check out MJF’s comments below.