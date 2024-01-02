MJF Might Require Shoulder Surgery

MJF was injured while working the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday night, when he defended the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event.

MJF was dealing with a bad shoulder and hip going into the show, and it was assumed that he would be taking time off afterward, which was confirmed after the event.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF is debating whether to do rehab or have surgery.

“He is hurt. You know, his shoulder is legitimately hurt. He could come out [on Wednesday’s Dynamite] and do a promo. Although I don’t think he will. Well, from what I was told, he is either going to have to rehab the shoulder, which is the main problem, or he may need surgery. And just judging from how severe it was, he may need that surgery, and the surgery would put him out for quite a while. He is still debating which tack to take. I think it’s probably the best thing for him to have the surgery, but it’s a long time off. Other guys do that. I mean, it’s not like it’s the end of the world to take a long time off. But it seems like a lot. You know, I mean, for his career. He’s 27 years old. He needs to get the shoulder fixed. And as good as it can be fixed because you don’t want that thing to be a mess for the rest of your career,” Meltzer stated.