MJF Names AEW Star He’s Most Concerned About As World Champion

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke with Phid McAwesome of DownUnderTheRing during an interview on Fightful’s YouTube channel about various topics, including which fellow AEW star he is most concerned about among the challengers for his championship.

MJF said, “[pauses] I think the silence answers your question. I mean like, gun to my head, out of everybody, I’ve already beaten all the top stars there are to beat. The only person who is a mystery to me now, because I’ve never gotten in the ring with them in a singles capacity, is probably Swerve. I’ve beaten Kenny. I’ve beaten Samoa Joe. I’ve beaten Hangman. Let’s not talk about the last two matches I had with him because he cheated. I’ve beaten Kyle Fletcher, I’ve beaten John Moxley.”

On not being worried about any of his rivals:

“The thing is that people need to understand is whether they’re top guys or not, you can’t beat me. If you’re stronger than me, I’ll be faster than you. If you’re faster than me, I’ll be stronger than you. If you’re more agile than me, I’ll have more stamina than you. And if you’re actually a better wrestler than me — nobody is — I’m going to outsmart you. So, what does it matter? What does it matter?”

You can check out MJF’s comments in the video below.