MJF Praises Behind-The-Scenes Workers Including “That Mark” Who Made AEW All In Happen

AEW World Champion & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF took to X/Twitter today to thank the people who worked behind the scenes to make All In a reality, and to remind fans how deserving he is.

MJF singled out several groups of employees, from production to legal, and stated that All In would not have been possible without their efforts, including “that mark,” a reference to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“ALL IN simply doesn’t happen without (that mark) TK, our production team, medical, coaches, props department, social media team, ring crew, camera men, merch team, makeup team, tailors, travel Team, security team, seamstresses, ring announcers, legal department, commentators, referees, and everyone in between,” he wrote.

MJF went on to encourage fans to thank the workers just as much as the wrestlers. He concluded the PSA by putting himself over, as The Devil frequently does.

“Make sure to thank them as much as you thank the wrestlers. But obviously and most importantly, thank me again because I deserve it. #BetterThanYouBayBay,” he wrote.

On the Zero Hour pre-show for Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view, MJF and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open to capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles. The main event featured MJF retaining the AEW World Title over his tag team partner. As the show ended, the two remained friends. All In was a huge success for AEW and Wembley Stadium in London, and you can read about it by clicking here.

The following is MJF’s full tweet: