AEW Touts All In London Success, Tony Khan Comments

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release:

“AEW: ALL IN LONDON” SHATTERS MULTIPLE RECORDS

— Global Pay-Per-View Event Becomes AEW’s Highest Grossing Event in History and Biggest Pro Wrestling Event Ever Held in Europe —

August 27, 2023 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced tonight that “AEW: All In London” shattered multiple records across the professional wrestling industry. The sold-out event, which was broadcast worldwide, saw 81,035 fans from more than 70 countries converge on Wembley Stadium in London, marking the largest crowd in history to ever attend a pro wrestling event in Europe.

In addition, “AEW: All In London” became AEW’s highest grossing event ever and one of the largest pro wrestling gates of all time, generating more than $10 million.

“‘AEW: All In London’ marked a monumental achievement, and showed the world that AEW is not only here to stay, but also a formidable force worldwide,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible roster and talented staff, as well as our colleagues at WBD, who passionately believe in the AEW brand as much as I do, and our amazing partners at Wembley Stadium, Live Nation UK and ITV who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

“Most importantly, we thank AEW’s incredibly loyal fans, many of whom travelled to London from around the world to be part of the event, and have been with us from the beginning. We celebrate this long-awaited moment with all of you and look forward to our return to Wembley Stadium in 2024, where we will once again make history.”

As announced during tonight’s event, “AEW: All In London” will return to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Fans can register for additional information on the event by clicking here.