MJF Reacts To Logan Paul’s Buckshot Lariat On John Cena

WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul faced off against WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena in a singles match at the Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE) yesterday.

Unfortunately, Paul did not emerge victorious. During the match, he executed his own version of the Buckshot Lariat on Cena.

In response, AEW star MJF took to his Twitter (X) account to comment, stating that Paul’s Buckshot Lariat was better than that of his rival, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

MJF wrote, “Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys.”