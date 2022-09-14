MJF Responds to Criticism at AEW Stars Making References to WWE in Promos

AEW stars have been taking shots at WWE ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, including at AEW’s first event when Cody Rhodes smashed a throne that was designed to look like Triple H with a sledgehammer.

MJF and Max Caster are two stars who frequently make references to WWE in their promos.

MJF has mentioned on Dynamite that he has the WWE official Bruce Prichard “on speed dial.” This is a reference to the fact that the two of them worked together in MLW. Additionally, when he was in a feud with CM Punk, he brought up Punk’s departure from WWE. MJF has also made it known on multiple occasions that he is considering signing with WWE once his contract with AEW expires in 2024.

MJF delivered his infamous promo after the conclusion of the Double Or Nothing episode of Dynamite, in which he demanded that AEW President Tony Khan let him go.

MJF made additional WWE references such as Cody Rhodes, WWE co-CEO Nick Khan, and Triple H in the most recent episode of Dynamite, which aired the week after his return at AEW All Out.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Korderas, who formerly worked as a referee for WWE, took issue with these references.

The following is what MJF wrote in response to Korderas’ comments that were posted on Twitter: