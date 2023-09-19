MJF Reveals He’s Injured

MJF is set to appear on one of the most important episodes of AEW Dynamite this year, but he will do so with an injury. This comes after he recently teamed up with Adam Cole to advance their program and win the ROH Tag Team Titles at All In.

On Wednesday night at Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Samoa Joe.

MJF posted the following on Twitter:

“Tomorrow I go to war against a first ballot hall of famer. One of the greatest big men in the history of our sport. A man as intelligent as he is deadly. Beating Samoa Joe at 100% is nearly impossible. Tomorrow I’ll be wrestling injured. But I won’t be in there alone. I’ll be wrestling for The AEW fans. I’ll be wrestling for my fellow New Yorkers. I’ll be wrestling for my brother Adam. I’ll be wrestling to defend the grandest prize of em all, The Triple B. most of all I’ll be wrestling for this kid with a dream who promised himself he was done being pushed around.”

