MJF Reveals His Desire To Be A Full-Time Actor Five Years From Now

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics including how he likes to be a full-time actor five years from now after being inspired by The Rock, Batista and John Cena, but he still wants to be involved in pro wrestling on a full-time basis as well because he loves wrestling too much to not still be involved in it.

MJF said, “I genuinely think in five years from now, I’m going to be a guy that people see regularly on their TV screen outside of the professional wrestling landscape. Trust me, I love wrestling too much to not still be involved in it. I will most likely still be full-time, but I want to be acting full-time as well by then. I would also like to put out an album by then. I would like to be a well distinguished actor that is recognized as being a great actor that transitioned from wrestling like these greats that did it before me. Like Dwayne, like Batista. Like Cena.”