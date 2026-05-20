MLW Fusion Returning May 30 With Weekly YouTube And beIN Sports Broadcasts

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that its flagship show, Fusion, will return on Saturday, May 30th, with a two-hour premiere on YouTube. Following the premiere, the show will air as hour-long episodes every Saturday at 6:05 PM ET on the platform, with rebroadcasts on beIN Sports later in the evening at 10 PM ET.

MLW had previously announced that Fusion would return earlier this year. Fusion served as the company’s primary show from 2018 through 2023. It originally aired on beIN Sports USA before transitioning to the promotion’s YouTube channel in 2020, with beIN Sports broadcasting the replay. The show has been off the air since its season finale in December 2023. After that, the company revamped its schedule to focus on hosting two events each month.

This announcement heralds the return of Fusion as “a new era for the company,” with the company now producing live special events alongside the weekly series. The next major shows are scheduled to take place in New York City on June 11th, and in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 12th and June 13th.

MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer commented in the announcement, “6:05 is sacred ground. That time slot belongs to the history of this sport, as made famous by legendary Ted Turner. We’re not just bringing back a weekly show — we’re planting our flag and celebrating wrestling’s southern soul. MLW Fusion is back, it’s free, and it’s built for the fans who remember what Saturday night wrestling felt like.”