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Report: MLW Fusion Return Announcement Expected Soon

By
James Hetfield
-
MLW Fusion 2026
MLW Fusion 2026

In September, Fightful Select reported that a new weekly show from Major League Wrestling (MLW) was “on the horizon.” A few months later, in January 2026, the promotion teased the return of MLW Fusion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, not only is the weekly programming returning, but the premiere date will be announced soon. For fans’ information, MLW Fusion was MLW’s flagship weekly show, which ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2023. The show originally debuted on beIN Sports USA on April 20, 2018, before moving to the promotion’s YouTube channel in 2020, with former broadcasts airing replays on Saturdays.

The last episode premiered on December 14, 2023, featuring Rickey Shane Page facing off against Akira for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

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