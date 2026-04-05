MLW And CMLL Announce Joint Event In Mexico City

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced its return to Mexico City on May 1 for a joint event with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

This will mark the second collaboration between the two promotions, following their successful inaugural event last year.

The announcement states, “The event builds on the success of last year’s showcase, which was the first meeting between the two promotions and attracted significant interest from fans in Mexico and beyond. This year’s card aims to further highlight the partnership between MLW and lucha libre.”

The upcoming event will take place at Arena México, the same venue that hosted the first MLW vs. CMLL event. Additional details about the show, including participating athletes and matches, will be announced in the coming weeks.