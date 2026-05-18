Monday, May 18, 2026
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Mr. Thomas Reportedly Parts Ways With MLW

By
James Hetfield
-
Mr. Thomas
Mr. Thomas

According to Fightful Select, long-time MLW star Mr. Thomas has parted ways with the company. The report indicates that the separation was mutual and amicable, with both sides agreeing on Mr. Thomas’s release.

Additionally, it was noted that more exits from MLW are expected to emerge soon, though it remains unclear who else may be leaving the promotion.

Mr. Thomas is now an unrestricted free agent and is free to work or sign with any other promotion. He had been with MLW for the past five years and previously worked with CHIKARA.

In February 2025, Mr. Thomas spoke about re-signing a multi-year deal with MLW, stating, “MLW is my home. I’ve been loyal. I’m going to be loyal to the day that I die. I’ll take my last bump in an MLW ring.”

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