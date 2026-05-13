Report: MLW Signs Jay Bishop To New Deal

According to Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed Jay Bishop to a new deal. The report indicates that Bishop impressed company officials during his appearance at the Chattanooga tapings over the weekend.

He will undergo some repackaging but will retain his nickname, “Big 400.”

Bishop was also backstage at the company’s tapings in Dallas last September. His strong work ethic and positive attitude have caught MLW’s attention, and he is expected to be pushed as a babyface.

Bishop has been wrestling since 2014 and has competed for several promotions, including Amazing Pro Wrestling and Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling. He also participated in a match at AAA, as well as at the 3 Bat Productions and Amazing Pro Wrestling crossover event in September of last year.