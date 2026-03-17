Alex Hammerstone Reportedly Out For Extended Time Following Knee Injury

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Alex Hammerstone sustained a knee injury during the first tapings for MLW Fusion’s return at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was competing against Matt Riddle in the main event of the second episode when the match had to be stopped prematurely due to his injury.

According to PWInsider.com, sources have indicated that Hammerstone is expected to be out of action for an “extended period of time.” The specifics of the injury remain unclear; however, it occurred when Hammerstone executed a pump kick that inadvertently caused his knee to hit Riddle’s fist, which then struck the ring post.

Despite his willingness to continue, MLW officials decided to end the bout early. Reports indicate that Hammerstone was able to walk backstage after the incident, but he was in considerable pain.

This is not Hammerstone’s first knee injury; he previously underwent surgery for a similar issue in December 2024 while with TNA Wrestling. He was out until February of the following year, returning to MLW during Battle Riot that April.