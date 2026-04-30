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Zamaya Lands MLW Deal, Debut Scheduled

By
James Hetfield
-
Zamaya
Zamaya | MLW

According to Fightful Select, West Coast wrestler Zamaya has signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) and will make her debut at the upcoming MLW Fusion TV tapings on Saturday, May 9, at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The report noted that MLW sources consider Zamaya a talented athlete with a distinctive “star” presence. She is expected to receive significant promotional support as the company aims to refresh its roster and develop future stars.

Zamaya will join the women’s division, which includes other standout talents such as Lady Frost, Women’s Featherweight Champion Shotzi Blackheart, Shoko Nakajima, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Priscilla Kelly.

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