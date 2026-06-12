Spoilers: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results From 6/11/2026

Major League Wrestling held its latest Fusion TV tapings this past Thursday night at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. This event featured tournament matches for the Opera Cup and a street fight as the main event, which will be aired in future episodes of Fusion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Zamaya def. Lady Glory.

– LaBron Kozone def. Joe Coffey.

– Killer Kross made his way out to cut a promo, and was interrupted by Josh Bishop and Donovan Dijak, The Skyscrapers. Dijak labeled himself the captain of the team. Riddle then makes his way out and a street fight was set for the taping.

– Diego Hill def. Anthony Greene in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Brick Savage def. Matt Riddle.

– Austin Aries def. Tracy Williams in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Oddyssey def. Okumura.

– Trevor Lee def. Mistico in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Austin Aries cuts a promo and says he will win the Opera Cup.

– Templario (c) def. Soberano Jr. to retain his MLW Middleweight Championship.

– Mark Coffey def. Beastman in a Lightning Match. After the match, the Glasgow Boys cut a promo taking aim at the Good Brothers.

– Saya Kamitani and Rina def. Shotzi Blackheart and Lady Frost.

– Ikuro Kwon def. Andrew Everett in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Big Damo def. Wolfgang in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– JUMBO def. Rich Moys.

– The Skyscrapers (Josh Bishop and Donovan Dijak) def. Killer Kross and Matt Riddle in a Street Fight.